Zion Ellison scored the winning basket in the final seconds Tuesday giving Bladenboro a 31-29 win against Nakina in a Bladen County middle school boys’ basketball game played inside Willis Nance Jr. Gymnasium.

Ellison was fouled on the final play and officials ruled his basket counted, although it appeared his shot was tipped in by Keithan Russ. Ellison missed the free throw and time expired.

Ellison scored 12 points to lead Bladenboro (8-2).

In Tuesday’s other games,

The Clarkton boys snapped a four game losing streak with a 35-21 victory against Nakina inside Harold L. Ford Gymnasium. The Blue Devils (3-7) led 11-3 after the first quarter and maintained a comfortable lead throughout. Travaughn Shipman scored 18 for Clarkton.

In Whiteville, Jeniyah Whittington scored 13 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter as Elizabethtown pulled away for a 27-14 win against Whiteville Central. Whittington made three 3-pointers in the final period as the Cougars (8-2) outscored the Hornets 15-2.

Zamani Mason scored 12 points and the Bladenboro girls outscored Nakina 15-4 in the third quarter en route to a 36-20 victory. Eight different players scored for the Bulldogs (9-1).

The Tabor City girls topped Clarkton 21-8. Zoey Graham scored five points and Chyna Smith made a 3-pointer for the Blue Devils (2-7).

The Whiteville boys defeated Elizabethtown 46-11. Khalil Moore and Jaylyn Hall made 3-pointers for the Cougars (0-9).

In Cerro Gordo, the Tar Heel boys (5-4) and girls (4-5) lost. West Columbus won the boys’ game 41-24 and the girls’ game 17-13.

BOYS: BLADENBORO 31, NAKINA 29

Nakina (29) — T. Strickland 6, G. Canady 5, J. Fonville 2, T. McLemore 12, R. Ward 2, E. Farmer 2.

Bladenboro (31) — Keithan Russ 3, Zion Ellison 12, Jamarie Shaw 9, Oxciel Campos 4, Brayden Freeman 2, Avion Murphy, Jayden Ruffin 1, Kamarrie Barr, Ronderick Bellamy, Braylon Melvin, Triton Bordeaux, Aaron Guyton, Tyler Thurman, McCarty, Rashad Johnson, Kash Purdie, Javion Johnson.

BOYS: CLARTKON 35, TABOR CITY 21

Tabor City (21) — B. Taylor 5, A. Swindell 4, K. McClure 3, D. Daniels 2, K. Harley 6, M. Riggins 1.

Clarkton (35) — Shawn Davisson 8, Jaylin Ballard, Dyson Moore 6, Travaughn Shipman 18, Markel Jacobs 2, Braylan Smith, Ty’Quan Jones, Malakye Rogers, Chatham Rigsbee, Mari Byrd 1, Trasyn Smith, Aiden Wooten, Owen Hall, Levi Jackson.

BOYS: WHITEVILLE 46, ELIZABETHTOWN 11

Elizabethtown (11) — Khalil Moore 3, Malikhi Bizzell 2, Jabrel Rogers 2, Jaylyn Hall 3, Deshawn Bospel, Malikhi Lynn.

Whiteville (46) — Names unavailable.

GIRLS: ELIZABETHTOWN 27, WHITEVILLE 14

Elizabethtown (27) — Racquel Whittington 4, Nyashia Lyles 2, Jeniyah Whittington 19, Jennifer Stanislas 2, Chanel High, Janna Tandang, Justice Brown, Oliva Burton, Britney Scarlett, Lanasia Gardner.

Whiteville (14) — Names unavailable.

GIRLS: BLADENBORO 36, NAKINA 20

Nakina (20) — Zaria Blanks 4, Brylee Lloyd 12, Kealyn Beck 2, Other 2.

Bladenboro (27) — Zamani Mason 12, Kaylee Fisher 4, Camarri Covington, Eva Dove, Bella Hester 4, Sa’bria Cobb 5, Nora Chadwick, Aubrey McKeithan 2, K’nyla Thompson 1, Caity McLaurin, Liz Miller 2, Ady Carroll 6, Paislee Alley.

GIRLS: TABOR 21, CLARKTON 8

Tabor City (21) — T. Morgan 8, J. Ray 2, I. Ford 5, A. Vereen 2, S. Billings 4.

Clarkton (8) — Khloey Smith, Zoey Graham 5, Jamaya Jones, Isabel Gardner, Skyy Johnson, Chyna Smith 3, Ronnae McLean, Jose Ward, Ruby Arnold, Cionni Smith, Journey Smith, Kiarra Utley.

