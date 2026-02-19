East Bladen’s Ellen Battles drives to the basket for a layup against East Columbus.

ROSE HILL — East Bladen scored all of its points in the first three quarters Wednesday, then fended off a fourth quarter rally by East Columbus to defeat the top-seeded Gators 46-44 in the semifinals of the Carolina Conference girls’ basketball tournament.

The Eagles (19-6) will play the winner of Thursday’s North Duplin-Lakewood game Friday at 6 p.m. at Union High School for the championship.

East Columbus (15-6), the lone class 1A team in the seven-team league, will await Saturday’s release of the N.C. High School Athletic Association pairings.

“The girls played really hard and never gave up,” East Bladen coach Patty Evers said. “We played really good defense and held on when it mattered the most. It was a good team win from the floor to the bench. These girls really support each other.”

East Columbus had beaten the Eagles twice during the regular season, 47-36 and last week 47-30, but the third time proved to be the charm for East Bladen.

Sana’a Singletary scored 13 points and Niyah Wooten added 10, including a pair of 3-point field goals, to lead an East Bladen offense that built a 46-34 lead through three quarters before going scoreless in the fourth quarter.

East Columbus outscored the Eagles 10-0 in the final quarter, but the East Bladen defense was able to get stops when needed.

Malia Graham scored 27 points for East Columbus.

EAST BLADEN (46) — Kayla Hall, Aaliyah Monroe 8, Ellen Battle 8, Ariel Cromartie 7, Tyliah Freeman, Julia Flowers, Sana’a Singletary 13, Nia McKoy, Niyah Wooten 10.

EAST COLUMBUS (44) — Aleigh Godwin 2, Skylah Collins 2, Naveah Brown 2, McKenzie Spivey 2, Jaliyah Brown 2, Malia Graham 27, Ryleigh Owens 2, Malayah Webb 3.

