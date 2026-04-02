Wednesday Roundup: West Bladen softball outscores Fairmont 11-8

FAIRMONT — Allison Hickman had three hits and scored three runs, Addison Wilcox drove in three runs and Maycee Kinlaw pitched the final 5.1 innings Wednesday as West Bladen outscored Fairmont 11-8 in a Southeastern Conference softball game.

The win moved West Bladen (7-7, 4-0 Southeastern) into sole possession of first place in the league, ½ game ahead of idle South Brunswick (10-4, 3-0 Southeastern).

Master sports schedule | Standings

Kinlaw allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits with six strikeouts and three walks for West Bladen.

Trailing 4-3 after three innings, West Bladen struck for four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth.

In the fourth, a Wilcox sacrifice fly plated Abigail Dew, Natalee Sykes drove in a pair of runs with a single and scored when Brenna Hester reached on an error for a 7-4 lead.

In the fifth, Dew scored on an outfield error on Kali Allen’s single. Wilcox followed with a single that scored Allen. Kinlaw reached on an error that scored Wilcox that put the Knights ahead 10-4.

West Bladen is idle for spring break and will return to play April 14 at home against Red Springs.

Baseball: Fairmont 7, West Bladen 4

In Fairmont, the Golden Tornadoes opened a 7-1 lead, then held off an attempted West Bladen rally in a Southeastern Conference.

The Knights rallied for three runs in the sixth when Ashton Davis led off with a double and Weston Hilburn followed with a home run to left field. Singles by Jonah Bryan and Jackson Smith, a sacrifice bunt by Aiden Trinidad and a ground out from Tyler Lewis accounted for the final West Blade run.

Chase Bryan, Lewis, Davis, Hilburn and Smith each had two hits for West Bladen (8-6, 1-3 Southeastern). Hunter Hester and Jonah Bryan each had a hit.

The Knights used six pitchers who combined to allow seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and four walks with nine strikeouts.

West Bladen will participate in the Randy Ledford Memorial Easter tournament that is scheduled to be played at South View High School. The Knights will open against Overhills on Saturday at 10 a.m. and also play Monday and Tuesday.

Boys’ Tennis: Red Springs 9, West Bladen 0

Singles: Red Springs #1 def. Luke Beck 8-1; Red Springs #2 def. Jude Culbreth 8-1; Red Springs #3 def. Colin Elkins 8-2; Red Springs #4 def. Stephen Smith 8-2; Red Springs #5 def. Spencer Everette 8-0; Red Springs #6 def. Dawson Edwards 8-0.

Doubles: Red Springs #1 def. Beck/Culbreth 8-4; Red Springs #2 def. Elkins/Everette 8-0; Red Springs #3 def. Smith/Edwards 8-2.

Record: West Bladen 0-7, 0-5 Southeastern

RECREATION

The Elizabethtown Dixie Youth Minor League season opened Wednesday at Leinwand Park. The Red Sox edged the Tigers 7-6 and the Phillies outscored the Dodgers 13-3.

The Coach-Pitch season began Tuesday with the Yankees beating the Royals 12-2 and Diamondbacks beating the Pirates 12-2.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Fairmont 7, West Bladen 4

Softball

West Bladen 11, Fairmont

Boys’ Tennis

Red Springs 9, West Bladen 0

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors

Red Sox 7, Tigers 6

Phillies 13, Dodgers 3

THURSDAY, APRIL 2

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Tennis

South Brunswick at East Bladen, 4 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball/Girls’ Soccer

Emereau at Sampson, 4 p.m.

RECREATION

Co-ed Volleyball at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Chewblocca vs. LF, 6 p.m.

Bumpin Buddies vs. Quick Sets, 6:45 p.m.

Southern Thunder vs. White’s Creek Bapt., 7:30

Mission Unblockable vs. Spikological Warfare, 8:15 p.m.

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch at Leinwand Park

Royals vs. Mets, 6 p.m.

Pirates vs. Yankees, 6 p.m.

Blastball at County Park

Emeralds vs. Redwings, 6 p.m.

Bulls vs. Mudcats, 6 p.m.

Rockhounds vs. Tides, 6 p.m.

Blue Rocks vs. Storm, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 3

No games scheduled

SATURDAY, APRIL 4

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

West Bladen vs. Overhills in Randy Ledford Memorial Easter tournament, South View High School, 10 a.m.