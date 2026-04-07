4 East Bladen basketball players on All-Carolina Conference teams

Four East Bladen basketball players and a cheerleader were named to Carolina All-Conference teams. The boys’ basketball team was represented by KeyShawn Kemp (top right) and Landyn Scott (lower left). The girls’ basketball team placed Ariel Cromartie (top left) and Sana’a Singletary (lower right). The cheerleading team selections were Janiya Reed and Nadya Colon. Named honorable mention were Tevin McLean (boys’ basketball), Aaliyah Monroe and Niyah Wooten (girls’ basketball) and Arian Fields (cheerleading). Full teams were not made available.

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