Golf: Henderson team wins Thundering Herd

The team of Jackson Henderson, Peyton Tatum, Mitchell Henderson, Jerry Padrick and Phillip Galloway teamed to shoot 9 under par Thursday, April 9 to win the weekly Thundering Herd tournament at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

Thundering Herd nine-hole tournaments are played each Thursday at 6 p.m. Call the pro shop to register at 910-247-6132.

• Steve Hancock of Elizabethtown and John Haskins of Lumberton teamed to win the 65+ division Carolinas Golf Association one-day four-ball tournament March 31 at Longleaf Golf Club in Southern Pines. Hancock shot 71 and Haskins shot 77 to win low gross best ball with a 68 and low net with a 64. This was their sixth Carolinas Golf Association win as a team.

Tournaments

• West Bladen Booster Club golf tournament: Saturday, April 18, Land O’ Lakes Golf Club, Whiteville. $300 per 4-person Captain’s Choice team. 1:30 p.m. shotgun start. Information: Joseph Russ at 910-872-1661.

• Bladenboro Rotary Tournament: Thursday, May 14, 1 p.m. shotgun start, Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club, Whiteville.

• Elizabethtown Rotary Club Scholarship Tournament: Friday, May 15, 9 a.m. shotgun start, Vineyard Golf at White Lake. $75 per player. Information: 910-876-1030 or [email protected].

• Jim and Sue Schultz Foundation ‘Whack Smack It’ Memorial Golf Tournament: Friday, June 12, Vineyard Golf at White Lake. Proceeds benefit East Bladen and West Bladen athletic programs and Elizabethtown Dixie Youth Baseball. Information: 910-840-0664 or [email protected].