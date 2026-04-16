Wednesday Roundup: West Bladen competes in Southeastern track and field meet

RED SPRINGS — The West Bladen track and field team had a first place finish, eight second places and five thirds Wednesday in the weekly Southeastern Conference meet.

The Knights’ Dylan Taylor won the boys’ 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes, 46.09 seconds, which was 27 seconds ahead of Whiteville’s Will Gore.

Master sports schedule | Standings

West Bladen athletes who placed second were:

Amiya McCarty, girls’ 200 in 28.42 seconds.

Janavia Adams, girls’ 100 hurdles in 20.13 seconds.

Serenity Council, girls’ discus at 69 feet, 3 inches.

Jace Lesane, boys’ 100 in 11.38 seconds.

Calvin Sinclair, boys’ 110 hurdles in 19.80 seconds.

Boys’ 4×800 relay team in 10:38.96.

Shy’Ron Thompson, boys’ long jump at 20-feet, 6 inches.

Alvin Lacewell, boys’ discus at 117 feet, 5 inches.

West Bladen athletes who place third were:

McCarty, girls’ 100 in 13.61 seconds.

Girls’ 4×100 relay in 57.57 seconds.

Sincere McKinley, boys’ 100 in 11.68 seconds.

Taylor, 1,600 in 5:40.29.

Boys’ 4×200 relay in 1:41.59.

RECREATION

In Elizabethtown, the Tigers moved into sole possession of first place in the Dixie Youth Baseball Minor League with an 8-2 win over the Dodgers. The Red Sox knocked off the Phillies to leave both teams in a tie for second place.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Tennis

South Brunswick 9, West Bladen 0

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors

Red Sox 6, Phillies 2

Tigers 8, Dodgers 2

THURSDAY, APRIL 16

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

North Duplin at East Bladen, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

St. Pauls at West Bladen, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 7 p.m.

Softball

North Duplin at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

Track & Field

East Bladen at South Lenoir, 3 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Nakina at Clarkton, 4 p.m.

Whiteville at Tar Heel, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Emereau at Harrells Christian, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Cape Fear Academy B at Emereau, 4 p.m.

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Leinwand Park

Cubs vs. Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch at Leinwand Park

Royals vs. Yankees, 6 p.m.

Pirates vs. Diamondbacks, 6 p.m.

Bladen County DYB Minors

Clarkton at Bladenboro Navy, 7 p.m.

Co-ed Volleyball Tournament at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown

Mission Unblockable vs. White’s Creek Baptist, 6 p.m.

LF vs. Spikological Warfare, 6:45 p.m.

Chewblocca vs. Bumpin Buddies, 7:30 p.m.

Quik Sets vs. Southern Thunder, 8:15 p.m.

Blastball at County Park

Tides vs. Redwings, 6 p.m.

Blue Rocks vs. Rockhounds, 6 p.m.

Emeralds vs. Mudcats, 6 p.m.

Bulls vs. Storm, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 17

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

West Bladen at Red Springs, 6 p.m.

Softball

West Bladen at Red Springs, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

West Bladen at Red Springs, 6 p.m.