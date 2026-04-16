Wednesday Roundup: West Bladen competes in Southeastern track and field meet

RED SPRINGS — The West Bladen track and field team had a first place finish, eight second places and five thirds Wednesday in the weekly Southeastern Conference meet.
The Knights’ Dylan Taylor won the boys’ 3,200-meter run in 11 minutes, 46.09 seconds, which was 27 seconds ahead of Whiteville’s Will Gore.
Master sports schedule | Standings
West Bladen athletes who placed second were:
Amiya McCarty, girls’ 200 in 28.42 seconds.
Janavia Adams, girls’ 100 hurdles in 20.13 seconds.
Serenity Council, girls’ discus at 69 feet, 3 inches.
Jace Lesane, boys’ 100 in 11.38 seconds.
Calvin Sinclair, boys’ 110 hurdles in 19.80 seconds.
Boys’ 4×800 relay team in 10:38.96.
Shy’Ron Thompson, boys’ long jump at 20-feet, 6 inches.
Alvin Lacewell, boys’ discus at 117 feet, 5 inches.
West Bladen athletes who place third were:
McCarty, girls’ 100 in 13.61 seconds.
Girls’ 4×100 relay in 57.57 seconds.
Sincere McKinley, boys’ 100 in 11.68 seconds.
Taylor, 1,600 in 5:40.29.
Boys’ 4×200 relay in 1:41.59.
RECREATION
In Elizabethtown, the Tigers moved into sole possession of first place in the Dixie Youth Baseball Minor League with an 8-2 win over the Dodgers. The Red Sox knocked off the Phillies to leave both teams in a tie for second place.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys’ Tennis
South Brunswick 9, West Bladen 0
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Minors
Red Sox 6, Phillies 2
Tigers 8, Dodgers 2
THURSDAY, APRIL 16
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
North Duplin at East Bladen, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.
St. Pauls at West Bladen, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 7 p.m.
Softball
North Duplin at East Bladen, 6 p.m.
Track & Field
East Bladen at South Lenoir, 3 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Baseball/Softball
Nakina at Clarkton, 4 p.m.
Whiteville at Tar Heel, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Emereau at Harrells Christian, 4 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
Cape Fear Academy B at Emereau, 4 p.m.
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Leinwand Park
Cubs vs. Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.
Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch at Leinwand Park
Royals vs. Yankees, 6 p.m.
Pirates vs. Diamondbacks, 6 p.m.
Bladen County DYB Minors
Clarkton at Bladenboro Navy, 7 p.m.
Co-ed Volleyball Tournament at King Street Gym, Elizabethtown
Mission Unblockable vs. White’s Creek Baptist, 6 p.m.
LF vs. Spikological Warfare, 6:45 p.m.
Chewblocca vs. Bumpin Buddies, 7:30 p.m.
Quik Sets vs. Southern Thunder, 8:15 p.m.
Blastball at County Park
Tides vs. Redwings, 6 p.m.
Blue Rocks vs. Rockhounds, 6 p.m.
Emeralds vs. Mudcats, 6 p.m.
Bulls vs. Storm, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, APRIL 17
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
West Bladen at Red Springs, 6 p.m.
Softball
West Bladen at Red Springs, 6 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
West Bladen at Red Springs, 6 p.m.
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