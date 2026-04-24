East Bladen, West Bladen boys’ tennis teams in NCHSAA playoffs

The East Bladen and West Bladen boys’ tennis teams qualified for the N.C. High School Athletic Association dual team playoffs.

The pairings were released Friday morning.

West Bladen (0-10) is seeded No. 18 in 3A East and is scheduled to play at No. 15 South Columbus (2-10) in the first round Monday, April 27. South Columbus’ lone wins this season came against the Knights in Southeastern Conference matches by scores of 6-3 on March 18 and 9-0 on April 13.

Monday’s winner will play at No. 2 seed Greene Central on Wednesday, April 29 in the second round.

East Bladen (6-3) received a first-round bye in the 1A/2A East playoffs. The No. 9-seeded Eagles are scheduled to play at No. 8 Rosewood (9-10) on Wednesday, April 29 in the second round.

Also in the 3A playoffs is No. 6 Whiteville, which received a first-round bye. The Wolfpack will host Louisburg Magnet on Wednesday, April 29