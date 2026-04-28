Monday Roundup: East Bladen second in Carolina golf championship

ELIZABETHTOWN — Levi Harrelson tied for second place and East Bladen placed second Monday in the Carolina Conference championship match played at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.
Harrelson shot a 4-over 76 to finish two strokes behind North Duplin’s Holden Williams for the individual championship. North Duplin’s Carson Barwick also shot 76.
North Duplin won the team title with a 24-over 312. East Bladen shot 40-over 328.
Master sports schedule | Standings
Other East Bladen players were Henry Simmons, 5th with 78; Dylan Register, 10th with 84; Tyler Griffin, 15th with 90; and Dayton Wilson Jr., 17th with 91.
The N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A Central regional tournament is scheduled May 4 at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Kernersville.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Baseball: Bladenboro 24, Tabor City 4
In Bladenboro, the unbeaten Bulldogs scored 10 runs in the first inning and 14 in the second in rolling past Tabor City. Keithan Russ was the winning pitcher.
Oxciel Campos went 3-for-3 with a home run. Triton Bordeaux also had three hits. Ty Thurman, Greyland Nobles and Russ had two hits. Kash Purdie, Zion Ellison, Ron Bellamy each had one hit.
Bladenboro recognized eighth-graders Triton Bordeaux, Oxciel Campos, Keithan Russ, Ron Bellamy, Braylon Melvin, Will Allen and Zion Ellison, who were playing their final home game.
The Bulldogs (8-0) are scheduled to close their season Thursday at Nakina.
MONDAY, APRIL 27
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys’ Golf
Carolina Conference championship: North Duplin 312, East Bladen 328, East Columbus 350, Lakewood 352, Hobbton 393
Boys’ Tennis
NCHSAA 3A Dual Team Playoffs
West Bladen at South Columbus
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Baseball
West Columbus 20, Tar Heel 1
Bladenboro 24, Tabor City 4
Softball
West Columbus 16, Tar Heel 1
Tabor City at Bladenboro
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Majors
Cubs at Bladenboro
Elizabethtown DYB Minors
Red Sox 9, Phillies 7
Tigers 15, Dodgers 1
TUESDAY, APRIL 28
HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
Lakewood at East Bladen, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.
West Bladen at South Brunswick, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 7 p.m.
Softball
Lakewood at East Bladen, 6 p.m.
West Bladen at South Brunswick, 6 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer
Lakewood at East Bladen, 6 p.m.
West Bladen at South Brunswick, 6 p.m.
Boys’ Tennis
NCHSAA 1A/2A Dual Team Playoffs
East Bladen at Rosewood, 3:30 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL
Baseball/Softball
Clarkton at Williams Township, 4 p.m.
Tar Heel at Whiteville, 4 p.m.
Golf
Emereau vs. Elizabethtown Christian, Vineyard Golf at White Lake, 3 p.m.
RECREATION
Bladen County DYB Majors
Bladenboro at Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.
Bladen County DYB Minors
Bladenboro Yard Goats at Clarkton, 6 p.m.
Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch at Leinwand Park
Mets vs. Diamondbacks, 6 p.m.
Royals vs. Pirates, 6 p.m.
8-10-Year-Old Softball at County Park
Thunder vs. Rockets, 6 p.m.
Heat vs. Bandits, 7:30 p.m.
5-7-Year-Old Softball at County Park
Falcons vs. Sweet Heat, 6 p.m.
Diamond Queens vs. Suncats, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29
HIGH SCHOOL
Boys’ Golf
West Bladen in Southeastern championship, Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club, 1 p.m.
Track and Field
West Bladen in Southeastern championship meet, UNC Pembroke, 11 a.m.
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Minors at Leinwand Park
Red Sox vs. Dodgers, 6 p.m.
Tigers vs. Phillies, 6 p.m.
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