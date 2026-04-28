Monday Roundup: East Bladen second in Carolina golf championship

ELIZABETHTOWN — Levi Harrelson tied for second place and East Bladen placed second Monday in the Carolina Conference championship match played at Vineyard Golf at White Lake.

Harrelson shot a 4-over 76 to finish two strokes behind North Duplin’s Holden Williams for the individual championship. North Duplin’s Carson Barwick also shot 76.

North Duplin won the team title with a 24-over 312. East Bladen shot 40-over 328.

Master sports schedule | Standings

Other East Bladen players were Henry Simmons, 5th with 78; Dylan Register, 10th with 84; Tyler Griffin, 15th with 90; and Dayton Wilson Jr., 17th with 91.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A Central regional tournament is scheduled May 4 at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Kernersville.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball: Bladenboro 24, Tabor City 4

In Bladenboro, the unbeaten Bulldogs scored 10 runs in the first inning and 14 in the second in rolling past Tabor City. Keithan Russ was the winning pitcher.

Oxciel Campos went 3-for-3 with a home run. Triton Bordeaux also had three hits. Ty Thurman, Greyland Nobles and Russ had two hits. Kash Purdie, Zion Ellison, Ron Bellamy each had one hit.

Bladenboro recognized eighth-graders Triton Bordeaux, Oxciel Campos, Keithan Russ, Ron Bellamy, Braylon Melvin, Will Allen and Zion Ellison, who were playing their final home game.

The Bulldogs (8-0) are scheduled to close their season Thursday at Nakina.

MONDAY, APRIL 27

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Golf

Carolina Conference championship: North Duplin 312, East Bladen 328, East Columbus 350, Lakewood 352, Hobbton 393

Boys’ Tennis

NCHSAA 3A Dual Team Playoffs

West Bladen at South Columbus

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball

West Columbus 20, Tar Heel 1

Bladenboro 24, Tabor City 4

Softball

West Columbus 16, Tar Heel 1

Tabor City at Bladenboro

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Majors

Cubs at Bladenboro

Elizabethtown DYB Minors

Red Sox 9, Phillies 7

Tigers 15, Dodgers 1

TUESDAY, APRIL 28

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Lakewood at East Bladen, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 6 p.m.

West Bladen at South Brunswick, JV 4 p.m., Varsity 7 p.m.

Softball

Lakewood at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

West Bladen at South Brunswick, 6 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer

Lakewood at East Bladen, 6 p.m.

West Bladen at South Brunswick, 6 p.m.

Boys’ Tennis

NCHSAA 1A/2A Dual Team Playoffs

East Bladen at Rosewood, 3:30 p.m.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Baseball/Softball

Clarkton at Williams Township, 4 p.m.

Tar Heel at Whiteville, 4 p.m.

Golf

Emereau vs. Elizabethtown Christian, Vineyard Golf at White Lake, 3 p.m.

RECREATION

Bladen County DYB Majors

Bladenboro at Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.

Bladen County DYB Minors

Bladenboro Yard Goats at Clarkton, 6 p.m.

Elizabethtown DYB Coach-Pitch at Leinwand Park

Mets vs. Diamondbacks, 6 p.m.

Royals vs. Pirates, 6 p.m.

8-10-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Thunder vs. Rockets, 6 p.m.

Heat vs. Bandits, 7:30 p.m.

5-7-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Falcons vs. Sweet Heat, 6 p.m.

Diamond Queens vs. Suncats, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys’ Golf

West Bladen in Southeastern championship, Land ‘O Lakes Golf Club, 1 p.m.

Track and Field

West Bladen in Southeastern championship meet, UNC Pembroke, 11 a.m.

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors at Leinwand Park

Red Sox vs. Dodgers, 6 p.m.

Tigers vs. Phillies, 6 p.m.