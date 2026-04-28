Four East Bladen athletes sign with junior colleges

Four East Bladen High School athletes signed Monday afternoon to play at junior colleges at a ceremony inside the school’s media center.

Baseball players Colton Daly, Josh Dawson and Davion Lewis will play for Southeastern Community College in Whiteville. Softball player Niyah Wooten will play for Pitt Community College in Greenville.

Wooten is batting .408 with five home runs and 21 RBIs in 17 games this season for the Eagles.

“It felt like home,” Wooten said. “Coach (Amy) Garnder was great on my visit there and I feel like I’ll have a great collegiate career there.”

Wooten had a .392 batting average as a junior and a .400 average as a sophomore. She also played basketball and tennis at East Bladen.

Pitt Community College finished its regular season with a 26-16-1 record overall and 13-5 in Region X Division II East.

Southeastern Community College is in the process of rebuilding its baseball program under first-year coach Coy Barnett. The Rams are 5-41 with four games remaining in their season.

The three East Bladen baseball players feel Barnett has the Southeastern program headed in the right direction to be competitive.

“It’s a new program, a fresh start,” said Lewis. “Love the coach and a bunch of my buddies are going over there.”

Lewis has pitched and played shortstop for the past three seasons at East Bladen. He is expected to try both positions at Southeastern and “see which one I’m better at.” Lewis is batting .387 with three home runs and 11 RBIs. On the mound, he is 2-1 with a save and has a 6.45 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 38 innings.

“I picked Southeastern because I’ve seen the new coach,” Daly said. “He seems like a good guy and I figured they were expanding a little bit. He seems like he’s going to do good things for the program. He already has.”

Daly has been the catcher for the Eagles for the past two seasons. He is batting .237 with a pair of doubles and 13 RBIs this season. He has thrown out nine runners attempting to steal and been charged with only one error in 136 chances.

Dawson has served as the Eagles’ designated hitter for much of this season. He has a .276 batting average this season.

“I really enjoyed the campus and look forward to what (Barnett) is doing with the team,” Dawson said. “I’m definitely trusting the process that he’s got going. I’m friends with a couple of (their players) and they love it over there. I’m excited for it.”

East Bladen principal Dr. Chris Carroll and athletic director Patty Evers had high praise for the four signees.

“One of the great things that we have the pleasure of doing each and every day is being able to talk highly about our student-athletes,” Carroll said. “(These student-athletes) define what it means to be an excellent student as well as an athlete. You will find great character with each of these individuals.

“Go out there, be purpose driven, be passionate and also lead with integrity. I promise you that you will be 100% successful in everything that you do.”

Evers, who coached Wooten on the basketball team, noted how few high school athletes play at the collegiate level.

“Not even 5% of high school athletes play college sports,” Evers said. “So for you all to get to go on and play in college is outstanding. I’m excited for you. I’m excited for your parents, your friends, your teammates.”

East Bladen softball coach Nathan Dowless also has coached Wooten in travel softball.

“She never complains,” Dowless said. “I’ve seen her run through fences to catch balls, jump over fences, just willing to do whatever you ask anywhere on the field. It’s an honor to be a small part of your softball career. I wish you nothing but the best.”

Evers coached Wooten in basketball the past four seasons.

“It’s been four great years being around you as one of your coaches,” she said. “Niyah has been the ultimate student-athlete. We’re just happy for you.”