Baseball Playoffs: Hatcher, Lewis lead East Bladen over West Columbus

ELIZABETHTOWN — Jayce Hatcher threw a two-hit shutout and Davion Lewis drove home four runs Tuesday leading East Bladen to a 10-0, five-inning win against West Columbus at Russell Priest Field.

The victory in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A playoffs advanced the Eagles (12-10) to a second round game Friday at American Leadership Academy Johnston (15-9).

Master sports schedule | Standings

Hatcher allowed a pair of singles in the first inning and walked a pair of West Columbus batters in the fourth and struck out three in going the distance on the mound. The East Bladen defense didn’t commit an error.

Lewis opened the scoring with a two-run single in a four-run third inning and added another two-run single during a six-run fifth.

Isaiah Lee ended the game with a single that drove home Lewis. It was the third time this season that Lee’s hit ended a game. His three-run double beat West Bladen 10-9 on March 23 and his game-ending double April 21 gave the Eagles a 3-2 win against West Columbus.

Lewis was 3-for-3 and was hit by a pitch and scored twice. Zach Sholar had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run. Colton Daly, Easton Bostic, Hatcher and Lee each had a hit.

Jaxon Hair and Bostic walked and Sholar singled to load the bases in the third for East Bladen. Lewis followed with a sharp single to left that scored Hair and Bostic. After an out, Lee reached on an error that plated Sholar and Lewis.

The Eagles batted around in the fifth to close the game. With two outs and courtesy runner Omar Powell on first, Tyler Eason reached on an outfield error that scored Powell. Hair was hit by a pitch. Bostic followed with a single to right that scored Eason. A single by Sholar pushed home Hair. Lewis slapped his second two-run single that made it 9-0. Hatcher and Lee followed with singles that ended the game.

NCHSAA Baseball Playoffs

Tuesday, May 5

2A: East Bladen 10, West Columbus 0

2A: North Duplin 10, Eno River Academy 0

2A: Lakewood 6, Chocowinity Southside 4

1A: East Columbus 10, Mattamuskeet 0

3A: South Columbus 21, James Kenan 3

4A: Roanoke Rapids 7, Fairmont 6

4A: Anson 5, Red Springs 2

Friday, May 8

3A: Wake Prep Academy at West Bladen

2A: East Bladen at American Leadership Academy Johnston

2A North Duplin at Voyager Academy

2A: Gates County at Hobbton

2A: Lakewood at Manteo

1A: East Columbus at Southeast Collegiate

3A: Providence Grove at Whiteville

3A: South Columbus at McMichael

5A: Pittsboro Seaforth at South Brunswick

NCHSAA Softball Playoffs

Tuesday, May 5

2A: East Bladen 15, Union 0

3A: Greene Central 5, West Bladen 3

2A: West Columbus 29, Northampton County 1

2A: Lakewood at Lejeune

1A: East Columbus 26, North Edgecombe 0

3A: South Columbus 15, Wilson Beddingfield 0

4A: Red Springs at Uwharrie Charter

4A: Fairmont at Eden Morehead

Friday, May 8

2A: East Bladen at East Carteret

2A: West Columbus at North Duplin

1A: North East Carolina Prep at East Columbus

5A: Currituck County at South Brunswick

3A South Columbus at Heide Trask

3A: Greene Central at Midway