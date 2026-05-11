Bladen athletes qualify for state track and field meet

East Bladen and West Bladen had athletes qualify for the N.C. High School Athletic Association track and field championships during regional meets.

East Bladen had five athletes and five relay teams qualify for the state meet at the 2A Central Regionals held Saturday, May 9 at South Davidson High School in Denton.

The Eagles’ boys’ 4×200 relay team of Jaden Lewis, Riley Collins, Jayden Hawkins and Tevin McLean won with a time of 1:32.64 and placed second in the 4×100 in 44.24 seconds.

The 4×100 girls’ relay team placed second in 53.12 seconds and finished third in the 4×200 race in 1:54.36. Members of the team were Janiyah Grimes, Arian Fields, Ariel Cromartie and Nyasia Banks.

Also finishing in the top four were Collins, who was second in boys’ 200; Lewis, third in boys’ triple jump; Dashon Campbell, third in boys’ discus; Grimes, fourth in girls’ 100; and Hawkins, fourth in 300 hurdles.

The boys’ 4×400 relay team of Ernest Washington, Collins, Braylan Johnson and Potts finished sixth, but qualified for the state meet as a wildcard. Julius Battle fell ½-inch short in the long jump to qualify as a wildcard.

In the 2A Central team competition, the East Bladen boys were fourth and the girls were 11th. North Rowan won the boys’ and girls’ regional titles.

West Bladen competed in the 3A Central Regionals on Friday, May 8 at the High Point Athletic Complex.

Alvin Lacewell qualified for the state meet with a fourth place finish in boys’ discus with a throw of 117 feet, 5 inches.

The Knights’ 4×100 girls’ relay team of Janavia Adams, Honesti Sinclair, Amiya McCarty and Alejeh McMillan placed fourth in 55.33 seconds.

Athletes had to finish fourth or higher in an event to automatically qualify for the state meet. Four wildcard entries based on best times or marks in each event across all three regionals in each classification that did not finish in the top four also qualified for the state meet.

NCHSAA championship meets are scheduled to be held at N.C. A&T’s Marcus T. Johnson Track and Field facility in Greensboro. The 2A meet is scheduled Wednesday, May 13 and the 3A meet is scheduled Thursday, May 14.

Here are Bladen County athletes who finished in the top eight in the regional meets:

East Bladen

Girls

Shot put — 7. Naveah Dixon, 26-2.5; 8. Jenniyah Jones, 26-1

4×800 — 8. East Bladen (Ahmera Moore, Angel Moore, Kassidii Goodwin, Z;Kya Drake), 12:04.24

100 — 4. Janiyah Grimes, 13.83

4×200 — 3. East Bladen (Janiyah Grimes, Arian Fields, Ariel Cromartie, Nyasia Banks), 1:54.36

4×100 — 2. East Bladen (Janiyah Grimes, Arian Fields, Ariel Cromartie, Nyasia Banks), 53.12

200 — 5. Ariel Cromartie, 28.66

Boys

Discus — 3. Dashon Campbell, 127-10

Long jump — 5. Julius Battle, 19-11.5 (missed by ½ inch, 4 in West)

Triple jump — 3. Jaden Lewis, 42-1; 6. Julius Battle, 40-4.5

110 hurdles — 5. Jayden Hawkins, 17.89

100 — 6. Tevin McLean, 11.49

4×200 — 1. East Bladen (Jaden Lewis, Riley Collins, Jayden Hawkins, Tevin McLean), 1:32.64

4×100 — 2. East Bladen (Jaden Lewis, Riley Collins, Jayden Hawkins, Tevin McLean), 44.24

300 hurdles — 4. Jayden Hawkins, 45.22

200 — 2. Riley Collins, 23.05

4×400 — 6. East Bladen (Ernest Washington, Riley Collins, Braylan Johnson, Xavier Potts), 3:41.43 (qualified)

West Bladen

Girls

4×100 — 4. West Bladen (Janavia Adams, Honesti Sinclair, Amiya McCarty, Alejeh McMillan), 55.33

Boys

4×100 — 8. West Bladen (Sincere McKinley, Shy’Ron Thompson, Calvin Sinclair, Jace Lesane), 45.99

Discus — 4. Alvin Lacewell, 117-5

Long jump — 8. Shy’Ron Thompson, 20-6