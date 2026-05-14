Wednesday Roundup: East Bladen’s Lewis third in state triple jump

GREENSBORO — East Bladen’s Jaden Lewis placed third in the triple jump Wednesday in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A track and field championship meet held at N.C. A&T University.
Lewis, a sophomore, had a jump of 43 feet, 5 ¼ inches to finish behind North Rowan’s Zy’Quize Carpenter (46-5) and Corvian Community School’s Reginal Grier (44-7 ½).
Master sports schedule | Standings
Also competing in the state championship meet for the Eagles and their finish were:
Boys’ 4×200 relay team, 7th in 1:32.22.
Girls’ 4×100 relay team, 7th in 52.61 seconds.
Riley Collins, 10th in boys’ 200 in 23.42.
Girls’ 4×200 relay team, 12th in 1:54.14.
Boys’ 4×100 relay team, 12th in 44.80.
Dashon Campbell, 15th in boys’ discus at 110 feet, 3 inches.
Janiyah Grimes, 16th in girls’ 100 in 13.91 seconds.
West Bladen’s Tahlela Bethea is expected to compete Thursday in the NCHSAA 3A championship meet Thursday at N.C. A&T.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 13
HIGH SCHOOL
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Minors
Phillies 9, Dodgers 4
Tigers 15, Red Sox 15 (tie)
Standings: Tigers 11-1-1, Red Sox 8-4-1, Phillies 5-8-0, Dodgers 1-12-0
THURSDAY, MAY 14
HIGH SCHOOL
Track & Field State Champions
3A: West Bladen at N.C. A&T, Greensboro
Girls’ soccer playoffs
2A: East Bladen at North Duplin, 6 p.m.
3A: West Bladen at Wake Prep Academy, 6 p.m.
RECREATION
Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Leinwand Park
Cubs vs. Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.
8-10-Year-Old Softball at County Park
Rockets vs. Heat, 6 p.m.
Thunder vs. Bandits, 7:30 p.m.
5-7-Year-Old Softball at County Park
Suncats vs. Diamond Queens, 6 p.m.
Sweet Heat vs. Falcons, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, MAY 15
Bladen County DYB Majors
Clarkton at Bladenboro, 7:30 p.m.
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