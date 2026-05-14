Wednesday Roundup: East Bladen’s Lewis third in state triple jump

GREENSBORO — East Bladen’s Jaden Lewis placed third in the triple jump Wednesday in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A track and field championship meet held at N.C. A&T University.

Lewis, a sophomore, had a jump of 43 feet, 5 ¼ inches to finish behind North Rowan’s Zy’Quize Carpenter (46-5) and Corvian Community School’s Reginal Grier (44-7 ½).

Master sports schedule | Standings

Also competing in the state championship meet for the Eagles and their finish were:

Boys’ 4×200 relay team, 7th in 1:32.22.

Girls’ 4×100 relay team, 7th in 52.61 seconds.

Riley Collins, 10th in boys’ 200 in 23.42.

Girls’ 4×200 relay team, 12th in 1:54.14.

Boys’ 4×100 relay team, 12th in 44.80.

Dashon Campbell, 15th in boys’ discus at 110 feet, 3 inches.

Janiyah Grimes, 16th in girls’ 100 in 13.91 seconds.

West Bladen’s Tahlela Bethea is expected to compete Thursday in the NCHSAA 3A championship meet Thursday at N.C. A&T.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

HIGH SCHOOL

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors

Phillies 9, Dodgers 4

Tigers 15, Red Sox 15 (tie)

Standings: Tigers 11-1-1, Red Sox 8-4-1, Phillies 5-8-0, Dodgers 1-12-0

THURSDAY, MAY 14

HIGH SCHOOL

Track & Field State Champions

3A: West Bladen at N.C. A&T, Greensboro

Girls’ soccer playoffs

2A: East Bladen at North Duplin, 6 p.m.

3A: West Bladen at Wake Prep Academy, 6 p.m.

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Leinwand Park

Cubs vs. Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.

8-10-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Rockets vs. Heat, 6 p.m.

Thunder vs. Bandits, 7:30 p.m.

5-7-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Suncats vs. Diamond Queens, 6 p.m.

Sweet Heat vs. Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 15

Bladen County DYB Majors

Clarkton at Bladenboro, 7:30 p.m.