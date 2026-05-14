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Wednesday Roundup: East Bladen’s Lewis third in state triple jump

By Sonny Jones The Bladen Journal
in ,
East Bladen’s Jaden Lewis shows his medal for placing third in the NCHSAA 2A track and field championship meet. Contributed photo

East Bladen’s Jaden Lewis shows his medal for placing third in the NCHSAA 2A track and field championship meet.

Contributed photo

GREENSBORO — East Bladen’s Jaden Lewis placed third in the triple jump Wednesday in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 2A track and field championship meet held at N.C. A&T University.

Lewis, a sophomore, had a jump of 43 feet, 5 ¼ inches to finish behind North Rowan’s Zy’Quize Carpenter (46-5) and Corvian Community School’s Reginal Grier (44-7 ½).

Master sports schedule | Standings

Also competing in the state championship meet for the Eagles and their finish were:

Boys’ 4×200 relay team, 7th in 1:32.22.

Girls’ 4×100 relay team, 7th in 52.61 seconds.

Riley Collins, 10th in boys’ 200 in 23.42.

Girls’ 4×200 relay team, 12th in 1:54.14.

Boys’ 4×100 relay team, 12th in 44.80.

Dashon Campbell, 15th in boys’ discus at 110 feet, 3 inches.

Janiyah Grimes, 16th in girls’ 100 in 13.91 seconds.

West Bladen’s Tahlela Bethea is expected to compete Thursday in the NCHSAA 3A championship meet Thursday at N.C. A&T.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 13

HIGH SCHOOL

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Minors

Phillies 9, Dodgers 4

Tigers 15, Red Sox 15 (tie)

Standings: Tigers 11-1-1, Red Sox 8-4-1, Phillies 5-8-0, Dodgers 1-12-0

THURSDAY, MAY 14

HIGH SCHOOL

Track & Field State Champions

3A: West Bladen at N.C. A&T, Greensboro

Girls’ soccer playoffs

2A: East Bladen at North Duplin, 6 p.m.

3A: West Bladen at Wake Prep Academy, 6 p.m.

RECREATION

Elizabethtown DYB Majors at Leinwand Park

Cubs vs. Clarkton, 7:30 p.m.

8-10-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Rockets vs. Heat, 6 p.m.

Thunder vs. Bandits, 7:30 p.m.

5-7-Year-Old Softball at County Park

Suncats vs. Diamond Queens, 6 p.m.

Sweet Heat vs. Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 15

Bladen County DYB Majors

Clarkton at Bladenboro, 7:30 p.m.

Sonny Jones can be reached at [email protected].

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