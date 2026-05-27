8U All-Star practice games in Clarkton this weekend

The Buddy Burney 8U All-Star practice games are scheduled Friday and Saturday at the Clarkton Sports Complex.

The games for the coach-pitch teams will serve as a warm-up for the Diamond Youth Baseball district tournaments.

Admission to this weekend’s games will be $5 for ages 13 and up. Two fields will be used.

Here is the schedule:

Friday, May 29

6 p.m.: South Brunswick vs. Riegelwood and Leland America vs. Lumberton Gold

7:30 p.m.: Riegelwood vs. Leland American and Lumberton Gold vs. South Brunswick

Saturday, May 30

9 a.m.: Elizabethtown vs. South Columbus and West Robeson White vs. Columbus County

10:30 a.m.: Bladen County vs. West Robeson Blue and Town Creek vs. Columbus County

12:30 p.m.: South Columbus vs. West Robeson White and Elizabethtown vs. Burgaw

2 p.m.: Lumberton Maroon vs. Town Creek and Pleasure Island vs. West Robeson Blue

3:30 p.m.: Bladen County vs. Burgaw and Pleasure Island vs. Lumberton Maroon

Bladen County is scheduled to host a pair of DYB district coach-pitch tournaments.

The Bladen County League, which consists of teams in Clarkton and Bladenboro, is set to host the District 2 AA (Coach-Pitch) tournament June 5-7 at McLean Park in Bladenboro. District 2 has leagues in Bladen County, Columbus County, Riegelwood, South Columbus and Whiteville.

The Elizabethtown League is scheduled to host the District 9 AA (Coach-Pitch) tournament June 6-10 at Leinwand Park. District 9 has leagues in Elizabethtown, Fairmont, Lumberton and West Robeson (Pembroke).

Other DYB district tournaments are:

District 2

AAA (Minors): June 7-11 at Cerro Gordo

Majors: June 13-17 at South Columbus

District 9

AAA (Minors): June 12-18 at Pembroke

Majors: June 13-17 at Pembroke