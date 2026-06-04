Bladenboro, Elizabethtown hosting Coach-Pitch district tournaments

McLean Park in Bladenboro and Leinwand Park in Elizabethtown will be the sites for Diamond Youth Baseball AA (Coach-Pitch) district tournaments this weekend.

The seven-team, double-elimination District 2 tournament is scheduled to open Friday, June 5 at McLean Park with three games beginning with host Bladen County playing Columbus County at 5:30 p.m.

The six-team, double-elimination District 9 tournament is set to open Saturday, June 6 at Leinwand Park with three games beginning at 10 a.m. Host Elizabethtown is scheduled to play Lumberton Maroon in the final game at 2 p.m.

Tournament winners will advance to state tournament play scheduled to begin June 26. The Division 1 tournament will be played in Leland and the Division 2 tournament will be hosted by South Brunswick. Bladen County and Riegelwood are the only Division 2 teams in the district tournaments.

Members of the Bladen County AA (Coach-Pitch) All-Stars are Jon Luke White, Trae Shular, Mason Carroll, JoJo Adams, Jace Taylor, John McKoy, Colton Heverly, Jack Bordeaux, Weston Thompson, Jude Stone and Dean Dubuke. Coaches are David Dubuke, Austin Stone, Adam Thompson and Eric Martin.

Members of the Elizabethtown AA (Coach-Pitch) All-Stars are Branson Gooden, Hank Liggitt, Lonnie Patrick, Khylan Smith, Hudson Dove, Joseph Howard Jr., Henry Peed, Jacy Melvin, R.W. Willoughby, Wes Robinson, M.J. Rogers and Noah Merchant. Coaches are Aaron Robinson, Jamie Harris, Kyle Smith and Garrett Brisson.

Here are schedules for the tournaments:

FRIDAY, JUNE 5

AA (Coach-Pitch) District 2 Tournament at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Game 1: Bladen County vs. Columbus County, 5:30 p.m.

Game 2: Whiteville National vs. South Columbus Black, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Riegelwood vs. Whiteville American, 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 6

AA (Coach-Pitch) District 2 Tournament at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Game 4: South Columbus Silver vs. Riegelwood/Whiteville American winner, 10 a.m.

Game 5: Bladen County/Columbus County loser vs. South Columbus Black/Whiteville National loser, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6: Bladen County/Columbus County winner vs. South Columbus Black/Whiteville National winner, 1 p.m.

Game 7: Game 4 loser vs. Game 6 loser, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 2:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 5:30 p.m.

AA (Coach-Pitch) District 9 Tournament at Leinwand Park, Elizabethtown

Game 1: Fairmont vs. West Robeson White, 10 a.m.

Game 2: West Robeson Blue vs. Lumberton Gold, noon

Game 3: Lumberton Maroon vs. Elizabethtown, 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, JUNE 7

AA (Coach-Pitch) District 2 Tournament at McLean Park, Bladenboro

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Game 13: If necessary, 7 p.m.

AA (Coach-Pitch) District 9 Tournament at Leinwand Park, Elizabethtown

Game 4: Lumberton Gold-West Robeson Blue loser vs. Fairmont-West Robeson White loser, 2 p.m.

Game 5: Lumberton Gold-West Robeson Blue winner vs. Fairmont-West Robeson White winner, 4 p.m.

MONDAY, JUNE 8

AA (Coach-Pitch) District 9 Tournament at Leinwand Park, Elizabethtown

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, JUNE 9

AA (Coach-Pitch) District 9 Tournament at Leinwand Park, Elizabethtown

Game 8: Game 5 loser vs. Game 7 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

AA (Coach-Pitch) District 9 Tournament at Leinwand Park, Elizabethtown

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Game 11: If necessary, 8 p.m.