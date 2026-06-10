Bladen tops South Columbus Silver in District 2 minors tournament

CERRO GORDO — Bladen County scored six runs in each of its final two at-bats Monday, June 8 to score a 15-3 run-rule victory against South Columbus Silver in an elimination game of the Diamond Youth Baseball District 2 AA (Minors) tournament.

Jackson Davis had two hits and drove home five runs for Bladen County. Khristian Neill and Cooper White each had one hit. South Columbus Silver pitchers walked 16 batters.

Bladen County advanced to play Tuesday, June 9 against Whiteville American in another elimination game. A victory would move the team into a Wednesday, June 10 game against Whiteville National in the semifinals.

Bladen County took command of the game quickly with starting pitcher Cedarius Ballard striking out the side in the top of the first inning, then plating three runs in the bottom of the inning.

South Columbus Silver tied it with three runs in the top of the fourth, but the Bladen County offense came alive in the bottom of the fourth. Bladen County sent 12 batters to the plate and scored six times, highlighted by a two-run single by Davis, for a 9-3 lead.

A three-run double by Davis in the fifth inning ended the game as Bladen County put together another six-run inning.

Members of the Bladen County Minors squad are Cedarius Ballard, Augustus Bordeaux, Britton Christian, Silas Corcelius, Jackson Davis, Noah Kinlaw, Baylyn Brisson, Khristian Neill, Nycere Pryor, Eli Stone, Lawson Walters and Cooper White. Coaches are Tim Benton, Craig Walters and Leslie Davis.

District 9 AAA (Coach-Pitch)

In Elizabethtown, West Robeson White defeated Elizabethtown 16-11 in an elimination game Monday, June 8 at Leinwand Park.

Trailing 10-1 after three innings, Elizabethtown scored six runs in the fourth that cut it to 10-7, but West Robeson White countered with six runs in the fifth. Elizabethtown scored four runs in the sixth to account for the final score.

For Elizabethtown, Kylan Smith, Branson Gooden, R.W. Willoughby and Noah Merchant had two hits. M.J. Rogers, Henry Peed and Hank Liggitt had one hit.

In the second game, West Robeson Blue beat Lumberton Maroon 11-4.

Members of the Elizabethtown AA (Coach-Pitch) All-Stars were Branson Gooden, Hank Liggitt, Lonnie Patrick, Khylan Smith, Hudson Dove, Joseph Howard Jr., Henry Peed, Jacy Melvin, R.W. Willoughby, Wes Robinson, M.J. Rogers and Noah Merchant. Coaches were Aaron Robinson, Jamie Harris, Kyle Smith and Garrett Brisson.

District 2 AA (Minors) tournament

at Cerro Gordo

Sunday, June 7

Game 1: Whiteville National 7, Bladen County 6

Game 2: Columbus County 15, South Columbus Silver 8

Game 3: Riegelwood 9, Whiteville American 6

Monday, June 8

Game 4: Bladen County 15, South Columbus Silver 3

Game 5: Columbus County 14, Whiteville National 4

Tuesday, June 9

Game 6: Bladen County vs. Whiteville American, 6 p.m.

Game 7: Riegelwood vs. Columbus County, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 10

Game 8: Whiteville National vs. Riegelwood-Columbus County loser, 6 p.m.

Game 9: Bladen County-Whiteville American winner vs. Riegelwood-Columbus County winner, 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 11

Game 10: Championship, 7 p.m.

Game 11: if necessary

District 9 AA (Coach-Pitch) Tournament

at Leinwand Park, Elizabethtown

Saturday, June 6

Game 1: Fairmont 12, West Robeson White 2

Game 2: West Robeson Blue 22, Lumberton Gold 0

Game 3: Lumberton Maroon 19, Elizabethtown 3

Sunday, June 7

Game 4: West Robeson White 15, Lumberton Gold 5

Game 5: West Robeson Blue 13, Fairmont 3

Monday, June 8

Game 6: West Robeson White 16, Elizabethtown 11

Game 7: West Robeson Blue 11, Lumberton Maroon 4

Tuesday, June 9

Game 8: Fairmont vs. Lumberton Maroon, 6:30 p.m.

Game 9: West Robeson Blue vs. West Robeson White, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, June 10

Championship, 6:30 p.m.