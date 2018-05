ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen varsity football coach Robby Priest was honored Monday by the Elizabethtown Town Council for a successful 12-2 season in 2017, as well as his appointment as an assistant coach for the North Carolina team in the 81st annual Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

