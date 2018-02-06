SPORTS BRIEFS …

Blastball, softball registration

ELIZABETHTOWN — Registration for Blastball and girls softball are underway at the Bladen Recreation Department. Blastball registration will be held through March 9; softball registration will continue through April 6.

Blastball (ages 3 to 5, as of May 1, co-ed) is $25 per participant

Girls softball (ages 5 to 7, 8 to 10, 11 to 12 and 13 to 16 as of Jan. 1) is $30 per participant.

Those interested can register online at bladeninfo.org (Parks & Recreation Department) or visit the Bladen County Parks and Recreation office to register.

For information, call 910-862-6770.

Special Olympics coaches needed

ELIZABETHTOWN — Special Olympics Bladen County is currently recruiting coaches for spring and fall competition season. Spring sports include athletics (track and field), bowling, cheerleading, cycling, gymnastics, powerlifting, softball, and volleyball. Fall sports include basketball, bocce, golf, roller skating, soccer, and tennis.

Special Olympics of N.C. provides all training needed to be a successful coach. Coaches must be at least 18 years old and completion of training school (one day training event) is required. The next training school will be held in Greenville on Wednesday, Feb. 24 (location is to be determined).

For information regarding coaching opportunities, contact Shayla Yancey, Special Olympics co-coordinator, at 910-991-6408 or 910-272-1250.

Children can hunt for free

TAR HEEL — If you are looking for a safe place for your children or grandchildren to learn and hunt — all at no cost — David Monroe has what you need.

Monroe is offering a safe place for children to hunt on his land located at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel.

For information, call Monroe at 910-585-1739.

