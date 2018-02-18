Lady Eagles to open playoffs vs. Hertford Co. on Tuesday

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen’s Lady Eagles, fresh off winning the Three Rivers Conference Tournament championship the night before, received a No. 5 seed in the state’s Class 2-A playoffs.

East Bladen, 25-1, will open the playoffs at home on Tuesday by hosting No. 28 Hertford County, 11-13, in the East Region.

“We’ve been following the projections (for the playoffs) for the past few weeks,” said East Bladen coach Patty Evers, who said things played out about the way she expected. “I like our chances in the first game, but the girls have got to stay positive and keep working hard in practice.”

The Lady Bears play out of the Northeastern Coastal Conference, where they finished fourth with a 5-5 record. They are led by 5-foot, 5-inch senior Delores Watford, who has a 9.7 points per game average and has drained 22 three-pointers this season.

Hertford County also features 5-6 senior Jessica Weaver, who averages 8.4 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game. She is 11-for-55 from the three-point arc; along with 5-4 junior Brianna Howard, who averages 9.1 and 3.6 steals per game.

The Lady Bears average 41.6 points per game, and allow 43.3 points per game.

The Class 2-A East brackets is highlighted by No. 1 Kinston, 25-1, followed by No. 2 East Duplin, 22-2; No. 3 North Pitt, 20-5; and No. 4 Richlands, 23-3.