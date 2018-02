PREP BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

NCHSAA Playoffs

Girls basketball

Three Rivers Conference teams

Class 1-A

— No. 8 East Columbus, 14-9, received a bye

Class 2-A

— No. 13 Red Springs, 18-7, will face No. 20 Farmville Central, 14-9

— No. 27 Whiteville, 13-11, will take on No. 6 Bartlett Yancey, 19-6

Other regional teams

Class 1-A

— No. 14 Lakewood, 10-13, will face No. 19 Southside, 13-8

Class 2-A

— No. 2 East Duplin, 22-2, will face No. 31 Reidsville, 11-13

— No. 12 Midway, 22-2, will face No. 21 North Johnston, 18-6

Class 3-A

— No. 3 E.E. Smith, 24-3, will face No. 30 Smithfield-Selma, 11-14

— No. 14 Franklinton, 15-7, will face No. 19 Gray’s Creek, 19-7

— No. 11 Terry Sanford, 18-4, will face No. 22 Northeast Guilford, 14-11

— No. 15 Harnett Central, 19-4, will face No. 18 West Brunswick, 16-10

Class 4-A

— No. 9 Hoggard, 23-4, will face No. 24 Apex, 5-18

— No. 12 Lumberton , 23-4, will face No. 21 Seventy-First, 16-10

— No. 3 E.A. Laney, 25-2, received a bye

— No. 7 South View, 16-9, received a bye

NCHSAA Playoffs

Boys basketball

Three Rivers Conference teams

Class 2-A

— No. 24 St. Pauls, 14-12, will face No. 9 Greene Central, 21-6

— No. 3 Fairmont, 26-1, will face No. 30 Graham, 10-14

— No. 15 Red Springs, 17-8, will face No. 18 North Lenoir, 13-11

Other regional teams

Class 1-A

— No. 2 West Columbus, 21-6, received a bye

— No. 20 Pender County, 11-13, will fce No. 13 Southeast Halifax, 11-10

Class 2-A

— No. 2 Clinton, 23-1, will face No. 31 East Montgomery, 9-7

— No. 7 Heide Trask, 25-2, will face No. 26 Southwest Onslow, 12-12

— No. 6 Reidsville, 18-5, will face No. 27 East Duplin, 11-11

Class 3-A

— No. 14 Person, 21-4, will face No. 19 South Brunswick, 18-8

— No. 5 New Hanover, 23-4, will face No. 28 Jacksonville, 11-12

— No. 8 Terry Sanford, 20-5, will face No. 25 Triton, 14-12

Class 4-A

— No. 10 Knightdale, 17-7, will face No. 23 Pine Forest, 13-12

— No. 14 Millbrook, 15-12, will face No. 19 Lumberton, 14-12

— No. 5 Hoke County, 25-1, received a bye

— No. 8 Hoggard, 15-11, received a bye

— No. 9 Leesville Road, 19-6, will face No. 24 Ashley, 9-17