YOUTH BASKETBALL

NBA LEAGUE

Championship

***

Lakers 28

Rockets 24

***

Lakers highlights: Landon Stanley 16 scored 16 points with 10 rebounds and two steals; Cade Allen scored eight points with four rebounds and four steals; Jaylen Smith scored two points; Riley McIntyre scored two points; Isaiah Mainor had a rebounds, a steal and an assist; Caleb Clark had a rebound and a steal.

Rockets highlights: Walter Baelon scored 12 points with two assists, two steals and two rebounds; Jonah Bryan scored five points with three steals; Jaquan Lesane scored four points with six rebounds and four steals; Jordan Hester scored three points with an assist and a rebound; Joseline Abreu Lezama had a rebound.

***

NBA LEAGUE

Consolation

***

Thunder 28

Cavaliers 25

***

Thunder highlights: Chase Williams scored 12 points with seven rebounds, one steal and one assist; Jackson Pait scored nine points with four rebounds, a steal and an assist; Tylik McCall scored seven points with two assists and two rebounds; Megan Pait had a steal and a rebound; Jack Combs had a rebound; Ty Allen had three rebounds.

Cavaliers highlights: Hezekiah Blanks scored 17 points with two rebounds, two steals and an assist; Britt Sasser scored four points with five rebounds; Aaron Lewis scored two points with five rebounds and two steals; Bryant Ortiz Aguilar scored two points; Hunter Hester had an assist, a steal and a rebound; Kaden Richardson had a rebound.

*****

COLLEGE LEAGUE

Championship

***

Duke 14

North Carolina 4

***

Duke highlights: Ellie Kinlaw scored six points; Cooper Mills scored four points; Brody Rhodes scored two points; Tyler Thurman scored two points.

North Carolina highlights: Austin McClenney scored four points.

*****

COLLEGE LEAGUE

Consolation

***

Wake Forest 4

N.C. State 2

***

Wake Forest highlights: Jude Culbreath scored two points; Luke Bryant scored two points.

N.C. State highlights: Corben Chadwick scored two points.