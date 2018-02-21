Fundraiser set for Robby Priest

ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church will host a barbecue plate fundraiser to benefit East Bladen High School football coach Robby Priest on Saturday, April 7, in the PAC building from 5 to 8 p.m. There will also be a silent auction.

Plates will cost $8 each and will include barbecue, baked beans, slaw, rolls and dessert for eat-in or take out. T-shirts with the slogan #RobbyStrong can also be purchased through the Facebook group Fighting with Robby—#RobbyStrong.

Priest is currently battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy treatments. All proceeds from the fundraisers will go to assist Priest and his family with medical expenses.