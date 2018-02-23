SPORTS BRIEFS

Fundraiser set for Robby Priest

ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown Presbyterian Church will host a barbecue plate fundraiser to benefit East Bladen High School football coach Robby Priest on Saturday, April 7, in the PAC building from 5 to 8 p.m. There will also be a silent auction.

Plates will cost $8 each and will include barbecue, baked beans, slaw, rolls and dessert for eat-in or take out. T-shirts with the slogan #RobbyStrong can also be purchased through the Facebook group Fighting with Robby—#RobbyStrong.

Priest is currently battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy treatments. All proceeds from the fundraisers will go to assist Priest and his family with medical expenses.

***

Bushcraft event set for March

WHITE OAK — The second annual Bushcraft Meetup at Harmony Hall Plantation Village will be held from Thursday, March 22, to Sunday, March 25.

The fee is $20 per campsite or $5 if you are only coming in for the day; children 16 and under get in free.

This event is hosted by Allen Hobbs (Freedom Bushcraft YouTube channel) and Harmony Hall Plantation Village.

There will be demonstrations of bow drill fire starting, flint and steel fire starting, Ferro rod fire starting along with lots of other techniques and demonstrations. There will be giveaways, good food every night and plenty of sitting around the campfire swapping woodsman tales.

There are plenty of primitive campsites available; restroom and running water on the property; a nature trail that goes all the way to the Cape Fear River to hike; and 102 acres of woods to play in — along with plenty of history and historic buildings dating back to the mid 1700s.

***

Soccer camp set for East Bladen High

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Soccer Association will hold a College ID Camp at East Bladen High on March 17 with at least four colleges from the region being represented.

The cost will be $80 for pre-registration and $95 on the day of the camp. Schools pre-registering five or more players will get a $10 discount per player. All checks should be made out to Bladen County Soccer Association College ID Camp and mailed to: JayRaynor, 4087 U.S. 701 South, Clarkton, N.C. 28433.

Players will receive a T-shirt, two training sessions, 11-on-11 scrimmages and a recruiting Q&A session.

To receive a registration form, email Raynor at jbraynor1203@email.campbell.edu.

***

Blastball, softball registration open

ELIZABETHTOWN — Registration for Blastball and girls softball are underway at the Bladen Recreation Department. Blastball registration will be held through March 9; softball registration will continue through April 6.

Blastball (ages 3 to 5, as of May 1, co-ed) is $25 per participant

Girls softball (ages 5 to 7, 8 to 10, 11 to 12 and 13 to 16 as of Jan. 1) is $30 per participant.

Those interested can register online at bladeninfo.org (Parks & Recreation Department) or visit the Bladen County Parks and Recreation office to register.

For information, call 910-862-6770.

***

Children can hunt for free

TAR HEEL — If you are looking for a safe place for your children or grandchildren to learn and hunt — all at no cost — David Monroe has what you need.

Monroe is offering a safe place for children to hunt on his land located at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel.

For information, call Monroe at 910-585-1739.

Send information for the Sports Briefs section by email to cvincent@bladenjournal.com or regular mail to P.O. Box 70, Elizabethtown, N.C. 28337.