Bladen teams open season with losses

WHITEVILLE — The season got off to a rough start for Bladen County varsity teams on Wednesday, as four Three Rivers Conference and one non-conference opponents hands the Eagles and Knights a combined five losses.

The entire region battled light rain throughout the evening.

***

Baseball

**

— In Whiteville, East Bladen got out to a 1-0 lead to open the game on a run-scoring single by Xavier Wooten, but the Wolfpack answered with two runs in the first frame and never looked back.

Whiteville went on to score four runs in the sixth to seal a 7-1 win.

The Eagles managed just five hits in the game. East Bladen, 0-1, will host South Columbus on Friday at 7 p.m.

— In Dublin, visiting Fairmont took advantage of several West Bladen errors to score 16 unearned runs and take a 20-4 conference win.

The Tornadoes scored three times in the first and added a run in the second before the Knights scored in the bottom of the second on a bases-loaded, RBI fielder’s choice by Nolan Bryant.

Fairmont scored three times in the third for a 7-1 edge, but West Bladen scored three runs in the home half behind an RBI single by Jake Butler, an RBI single by Trey Storms and a fielder’s choice RBI by Braylon Williamson to close the gap to 7-4.

The visitors, however, scored a run in the fourth, then added 12 unearned runs in the sixth to seal the win.

Storms was 2-for-3 at the plate for the Knights.

West Bladen, 0-1, will travel to Red Springs on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

***

Softball

***

— In Whiteville, the rust showed for East Bladen, which came into the game with only one practice at full practice after a deep run in the basketball playoffs, and fell to the Lady Wolfpack, 15-0.

The Lady Eagles committed nine errors in the loss and could manage just one hit — an infield single by Kaleigh Raynor.

“You could tell we only had one day of practice,” said Eagles coach Chase Lancaster. “We put the ball in play (but Whiteville) just made the plays.”

East Bladen, 0-1, will host South Columbus on Friday at 6 p.m.

— In Dublin, visiting Fairmont never trailed and took advantage of miscues by West Bladen to post a 10-5 win.

The Lady Tornadoes took a 2-0 lead in the first and, after the Lady Knights cut the gap in half in the home half on an RBI double by Alara Cashwell, Fairmont plated a run in the second and five more in the fourth to open an 8-1 edge.

That lead went to 10-1 with a run in the sixth and a run in the seventh, but West Bladen began a rally in the bottom of the seventh when Abby Dawson stroked an RBI single and Cashwell belted a three-run home run to pull West Bladen to within 10-5, but the rally fizzled there.

“We are young but improving,” said West Bladen coach Pam Stephens.

Cashwell was 2-for-4 with the double, home run and four RBI.

The Lady Knights, 0-1, will go on the road to Red Springs for a 6 p.m. game Friday.

***

Soccer

***

In Dublin, visiting Wallace-Rose Hill erupted for six second-half goals en route to a 9-1 non-conference win over West Bladen.

The Lady Bulldogs took a 3-0 lead into halftime and, after allowing a goal by Reina Cruz for the Lady Knights early in the second half, cruised to the win. Melennie Hernandez assisted on Cruz’s goal and Alyssa Smith was credited with 10 saves in the nets for the Lady Knights.

West Bladen is now 0-1.

