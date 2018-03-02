Purnell Swett thumps West Bladen, 6-1

DUBLIN – As rain threatened throughout, visiting Purnell Swett put up six goals in the first half to earn a 6-1 non-conference win over West Bladen on Thursday.

Madisson Oxendine recorded a hat trick with a trio of goals for the Lady Rams and added an assist.

The Lady Knights’ lone goal was scored by Melennie Hernandez on a penalty kick.

After hosting Pender County in a non-conference match on Monday at 6 p.m., West Bladen will play a non-conference match at Wallace-Rose Hill on Wednesday at 6 p.m.