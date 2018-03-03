Huge seventh lifts Lady Knights, 18-8

RED SPRINGS –The Lady Knights opened the game with a five-run inning Friday, but were clinging to a 9-8 lead when the seventh inning rolled around against Red Springs.

But that seventh inning turned out to be lucky for West Bladen, as the Lady Knights doubled their score with nine runs to knock off the Lady Red Devils, 18-8, in a Three Rivers Conference game. The Lady Knights evened their record at 1-1 on the young season.

After West Bladen took a 5-0 lead in the top of the first, Red Springs nicked pitcher Madison Collins for a run in the home half. But the Lady Knights got that run back in the top of the second to take a 6-1 lead before Red Springs scored three times in the bottom of the inning to crawl within 6-4.

After a scoreless third, the Lady Knights plated a single run in the top of the fourth, then added two more in the fifth for a 9-4 advantage.

But Red Springs responded with three runs in the bottom of the fifth and added another run in the sixth to pull within 9-8.

That’s when West Bladen erupted for the big inning that sealed its first win of the season.

Collins went the distance in the circle for the Lady Knights, giving up five hits and three walks while striking out nine. Only three of the eight runs against her were earned. She also helped herself at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double.

West Bladen got a pair of home runs in the game — Alara Cashwell blasted her second four-bagger of the season and added a double; and Carley Dawson raced around the bases with an inside-the-park job while also adding a double to finish 3-for-6. Brittney Landreth was 3-for-4 at the plate; Kyla Reed had a triple; and Abby Dawson was 2-for-4.

The Lady Knights will host East Columbus on Tuesday at 6 p.m.