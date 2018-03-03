South Columbus beats Lady Eagles, 11-1

ELIZABETHTOWN – Visiting South Columbus scored in four innings Friday en route to an 11-1 win over East Bladen in a Three Rivers Conference game.

The loss kept the Lady Eagles winless at 0-2.

The Lady Stallions opened the game with three runs in the first inning and, after a scoreless second and third, plated two runs in the fourth, two more in the fifth and finished the game with three runs in the seventh to seal up the win.

East Bladen scored its lone run of the game and first of the season in the fourth inning when Erica McKoy blasted a triple and came home on an RBI single from Johanna Parker.

“It should have been a whole lot closer,” said East Bladen coach Chase Lancaster. “(But) we looked 10 times better.”

McKoy finished 2-for-3 at the plate.

Kaley Smith twirled the first six innings for the Lady Eagles and Kayleigh Raynor pitched the seventh.

East Bladen will travel to Red Springs on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. conference game.