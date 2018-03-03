Knights fall to Red Springs, 7-6

RED SPRINGS – The visiting Knights couldn’t hold a 6-1 lead Friday, allowing a pair of unearned runs late to drop a 7-6 heartbreaker to Red Springs in a Three Rivers Conference game.

The loss dropped West Bladen to 0-2.

The Knights opened the game with a run in the top of the first on an RBI single by Scott Bowen, but the Red Devils knotted the game in the home half.

After a scoreless second, West Bladen plated four runs in the third behind two Red Springs errors, an RBI single by Bowen and a fielder’s choice RBI from Jake Butler for a 5-1 edge.

The Knights tacked on a run in the fourth when two Red Devils errors helped push the visitors’ lead to 6-1.

But Red Springs erupted for four runs in the bottom of the fourth before a pair of Knights errors helped lead to the tying and winning run in the sixth inning.

Bowen was 2-for-4 at the plate with two RBI.

West Bladen will host East Columbus on Tuesday.