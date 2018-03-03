South Columbus topples the Eagles, 10-5

ELIZABETHTOWN — The visiting Stallions exploded for five first-inning runs on Friday, then sealed things with four runs over the last two innings against East Bladen for a 10-5 Three Rivers Conference win.

The loss drops the Eagles to 0-2.

After South Columbus opened the game with five runs, East Bladen answered with a run in the bottom of the first to close the gap to 5-1. But, after a scoreless second, the Stallions got that run back in the third to extend the lead to 6-1.

The Eagles plated two runs in the home half of the fourth to whittle the deficit down to 6-3, but it was as close as they would come.

South Columbus scored a run in the top of the sixth, then added three runs in the seventh to open a 10-3 advantage. East Bladen pushed two runs across in the bottom of the seventh before the rally fizzled.

The Stallions stole six bases in the game.

The Eagles will travel to Red Springs on Tuesday.