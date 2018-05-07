Lady Knights get No. 32 seed in softball

The Lady Knights softball team, 11-12, slipped into the state’s Class 2-A East Region playoffs with a No. 32 seed and will open the competition on Wednesday playing on the road at No. 1 seed South Granville, 19-0.

Other area teams getting playoff berths include:

Class 2-A

— No. 25 Ayden-Grifton, 13-7, at No. 8 Midway, 16-5

— No. 28 Northeastern, 9-11, at No. 5 Whiteville, 20-3

— No. 21 Greene Central, 15-6, at No. 12 South Columbus, 16-4.

Class 3-A

— No. 18 East Chapel Hill, 14-7, at No. 15 Gray’s Creek, 19-4

Class 1-A

— No. 7 East Columbus, 14-9, received a bye