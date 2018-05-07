Eagles snubbed from baseball playoffs

The East Bladen baseball team was snubbed from the state’s Class 2-A playoffs, depite an eight-game winning streak to finish the season 11-10 overall and 12 teams with losing records that did make the playoffs.

Area teams getting playoff berths included:

Class 2-A

— No. 32 Richlands, 10-15, at No. 1 Whiteville, 21-1

— No. 17 Fairmont, 17-6, at No. 16 Dixon, 13-10

— No. 29 Clinton, 10-10, at No. 4 South Granville, 18-5

— No. 27 Bertie, 11-13, at No. 6 Midway, 16-5

— No. 23 Red Springs, 15-9, at No. 10 West Craven, 18-5.

Class 1-A

— No. 6 West Columbus, 15-8, received a bye

Class 3-A

— No. 17 Gray’s Creek, 15-8, at No. 16 South Brunswick, 17-7