East Bladen’s undefeated Lady Eagles soccer team was seeded No. 8 in the state’s Class 2-A playoffs in the East Region.

East Bladen, 17-0, will host No. 25 seed Northeastern, 6-9-3, on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Other area teams getting playoff berths included:

Class 2-A East

— No. 3 Clinton, 16-5-1, will host No. 30 East Montgomery, 7-7.

— No. 15 Whiteville, 12-8, will host No. 18 North Johnston, 7-10-2.