Lady Eagles fall in soccer playoffs, 8-1

ELIZABETHTOWN — The No. 25 seed North Carolina School of Science and Math upset its second straight opponent in the state’s Class 2-A East soccer playoffs, this time taking out No. 8 seed East Bladen in gthe second round on Friday, 8-1.

The loss ends the season for the Lady Eagles at 18-1.

The Lady Unicorns, 9-6, got out of the gate quickly and, by halftime, had built a 5-0 advantage.

But East Bladen got on the board early in the second half, as Patience Ward took the ball deep into NCSSM territory before Kenia Medina took over and booted the ball to the back of the net, pulling the Lady Eagles to within 5-1.

But the momentum was short lived.

The Lady Unicorns turned back each East Bladen advance, while scoring four goals down the stretch to seal the win.

Th eight goals allowed by East Bladen are more than the Lady Eagles allowed all season. East Bladen outscored its opponents by a 94-13 margin.

The loss marks the end of a high-school career for Hannah Devane, the lone senior on the Lady Eagles’ team. She led the team with 24 goals and 29 assists during the season, and was recently named an Athlete of the Week by the Wilmington StarNews.