SPORTS BRIEFS …

Eagles’ awards night is rescheduled

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen High’s Athletic Awards Night has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 24, at 6 p.m. in the school’s atrium.

***

Benefit golf tournament is July 14

FAYETTEVILLE — The Wyatt Fisher Benefit Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, July 14, at Gates Four Golf Course & Country Club.

Registration will be at 11:30 a.m. and a shotgun start will begin at 1 p.m.

Entry fee is $75 per golfer or $300 per team — included will be lunch, goody bag, greens fee, cart and unlimited range balls. The format will be a Captain’s Choice.

Hole sponsors are available for $100; corporate sponsorships are $500.

For informatoin, call Candice Dowd at 910-876-1821 or Janice Williams at 910-574-1333.

***

Learn how to fish from a kayak

FAYETTEVILLE — The John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville will offer a seminar titled “Beyond BOW Introduction to Kayak Fishing” on Saturday, May 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants will learn the skills required to safely and successfully fish in sheltered waters from a kayak, including classroom instruction on equipment and safety followed by on-the-water instruction and guided fishing at Lake Rim.

Registration is required and the $20 fee includes lunch, snacks and beverages.

***

WB volleyball tryouts, open gym set

DUBLIN — Tryouts for the Lady Knights volleyball teams will be July 30-31 from 8:30 to 11 a.m. at the high school. Those interested must be present both days.

Open gym days are not mandatory, but players are encouraged to attend as many as possible. Players must have an updated physical to attend open gyms; middle school girls from grades six to eight can attend these dates also with an updated physical.

The open gym dates are: June 18, 5:30 to 7 p.m.; June 25, 5:30 to 7 p.m.; and June 27, 9 to 10:30 a.m.

***

Rotary golf tourney is May 17

WHITE LAKE — The second annual Rotary International Cup Golf Tournament will tee off on Thursday, May 17, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. The Elizabethtown Rotary Captain’s Choice tournament will benefit Bladen County students with scholarships.

Tournament registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. and will be $50 per player which will include greens fees, cart and lunch. There will be mulligans, a 50-50 raffle, prizes, awards and a chance to win a car with a hole-in-one.

Sponsorships are also available, ranging from $125 to $300. For information visit www.elizabethtownncrotary.org or call 910-876-1030.

***

Children can hunt for free

TAR HEEL — If you are looking for a safe place for your children or grandchildren to learn and hunt — all at no cost — David Monroe has what you need.

Monroe is offering a safe place for children to hunt on his land located at 601 Main St. in Tar Heel.

For information, call Monroe at 910-585-1739.

Send information for the Sports Briefs section by email to cvincent@bladenjournal.com or regular mail to P.O. Box 70, Elizabethtown, N.C. 28337.