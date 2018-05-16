Free kids’ fishing events to be held in late May, early June across N.C.

RALEIGH — Kids can fish for free and register to win prizes, including two lifetime licenses, at one of more than 30 kids’ fishing events being conducted across the state in late May and early June.

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, along with Neuse Sport Shop, Trout Unlimited and the U.S. Forest Service, is supporting these fishing events as part of this year’s National Fishing and Boating Week.

The grand prize in the random drawing is a lifetime sportsman’s license. The license, donated by Neuse Sport Shop in Kinston, includes freshwater and saltwater fishing privileges, as well as hunting privileges. The first prize, donated by Trout Unlimited, is a lifetime freshwater fishing license.

The Commission is donating an additional 100 prizes, such as fishing towels, playing cards and mini-tackle boxes. Local sponsors for many events will provide prizes and gifts to registered participants as well.

The Wildlife Commission will conduct the drawing for prizes at the end of June and will publish a list of winners on ncwildlife.org in July. The agency also is stocking fish at many sites before the events to give participants a better chance of catching fish.

For more information about National Fishing and Boating Week 2018, visit the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation’s website, takemefishing.org.