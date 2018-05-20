Pechmann Center offering nine fishing, boating workshops

FAYETTEVILLE – The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center is offering nine free fishing and boating workshops for people of all ages and skill levels throughout the month of June. Online registration is required for the workshops, which are open on a first-come, first-served basis.

The classes are:

June 1 – Introduction to Kayak Fishing (Level II) from 6 to 8:15 p.m. Open to ages 16 and older. Participation in Level I Kayak Fishing course required.

June 5 – Family Fishing Workshop from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Open to families with children ages seven and older.

June 6-7 – Basic Coastal Navigation Seminar from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly. Open to ages 16 and older.

June 9 – Youth Fishing Day from 8 a.m. to noon. Open to families with children ages 15 and younger.

June 11-15 – Summer Fishing Day Camp from 9 a.m. to noon daily. Open to ages nine to 14.

June 13 – Introduction to Fly-casting from 6 to 9 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older. Students under 15 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

June 16 ­– Guided Kayak Fishing Experience from 8 a.m. to noon. Open to ages 16 and older. Participation in Kayak Fishing Level I and II courses required.

June 25-29 ­– Advanced Fishing Summer Camp from 9 a.m. to noon. daily. Open to ages nine to 14. Participation in basic fishing summer camp required.

June 28 – Fly-tying Forum from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Open to ages 10 and older. Children ages 15 years and under must be accompanied by an adult.

The John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center is located at 7489 Raeford Road in Fayetteville, across from Lake Rim. Commission staff at the Pechmann Center conducts fishing workshops, events and clinics throughout the year. Most programs are free and open to the public. For more information on the Commission’s four wildlife education centers and other activities and events, visit www.ncwildlife.org/learning.