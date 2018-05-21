East Bladen trio up for regional award

ELIZABETHTOWN — A trio of East Bladen student-athletes, two seniors and one junior, are in the running for The Fayetteville Observer’s first-ever Athletes of the Year award.

The newspaper will announced Athletes of the Year in 22 high-school sports during its inaugural Best of 910preps Awards Banquet on Saturday, June 9, at the Crown Complex in Fayetteville.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey will be the guest speaker for the event.

The three Eagles nominated for the awards are:

— Brooks McGill, boys soccer: He was the Three Rivers Conference Player of the Year after leading the conference with 32 goals and 39 assists. Helped lead East Bladen to a 21-2 overall record, 14-0 in the conference. He is a three-time all-conference player and two-time N.C. Soccer Association All-Region selection, as well as played in the N.C. Powerade State Games for three years. During his four-year varsity career, McGill scored a school-record 79 goals.

— Ja-Tyra Moore-Peterson, girls basketball: She is a two-year all-conference first-team selection and helped lead the Lady Eagles to a 27-2 overall record, 17-1 in the Three Rivers Conference this past season. She averaged 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.7b steals per game her junior season. She also led the team with 34 three-pointers and eclipsed the career 1,000-point mark on Jan. 17. Moore-Peterson was tabbed for the first team of the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association, as well as The Fayetteville Observer’s 910Preps girls basketball second team after her junior season.

— Caleb Strait, football: A two-way lineman for the Eagles, Strait is an all-conference first-team selection who was also named to the Wilmington StarNews All Area second team. He helped East Bladen to a 12-2 finish his senior season, including a co-conference title with an 8-1 mark. The 6-foot- 3-inch, 270-pounder was also recently named to the NCPreps.com Class 2-A All-State squad. His blocking prowess earned him a spot on the North Carolina roster for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas — where he was a starter and helped lead the Tar Heels to a 55-24 win over South Carolina. He recently signed to play football at Louisburg College.

Tickets for the awards banquet will be on sale through June 1 and can be purchased online at 910preps.com/awards (click “tickets”). For information, contact Malia Allen at 910-609-0678 or online at mallen@fayobserver.com.

