East Bladen honors its top student-athletes

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen High held its annual athletic awards banquet Thursday to recognize its top student-athletes from the 2017-18 school year.
Those included:
— Male Athlete of the Year Pierce Melvin
— Female Athlete of the Year Ashley Hardin
— Joe Bostic Memorial Sports Scholarship Award, Patience Ward
— Lacy West Memorial Baseball Scholarship Award, Zach Meares
— Wade McDonald Taylor Award, Jacob Barber
Other honors were:
Volleyball
MVP – Ashley Hardin
Coaches Award – Hannah DeVane, Kaley Smith
Girls Tennis
Singles Most Valuable Player – Anna Kate White
Doubles Most Valuable Player – Ting Lin, Jayme LeeAnn Frady
Football
MVP – Caleb Strait, Xavier Wooten
Offensive Player of the Year — Sincere Smith, Lahkeyd Smith
Defensive Player of the Year — Davonta McIver, Xavia McDowell
Girls Basketball
MVP – Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson
MVP – Patience Ward
Most Improved – Erica McKoy
Coaches Award – Ashley Hardin
Cheerleading
Most Valuable Cheerleader – Blair Potter
Coaches Award — DyNeisha Owens
Janice Martin Award: Ashley Earl
Boys Soccer
MVP – Brooks McGill
Coaches Award — Jacob Barber
Defensive Award — Pierce Melvin
Defensive Award — Ezequiel Arteaga
Offensive Award — Greyson Heustess
Offensive Award — Caleb Hatchell
Boys Basketball
MVP – Sincere Smith
Coaches Award — Messiah Leach
Coaches Award — Adonis Avery
Most Improved — Javant McDowell
Golf
MVP – Kenneth Kinlaw
Coaches Award — Alex Avellaenda
Softball
MVP – Kayleigh Raynor, Erica McKoy
Coaches — Johanna Parker
Most Improved — Olivia Hollingsworth
Boys Track
MVP – A.J. Smith, Tre’Vares Carter
Girls Track
MVP – Makia Johnson, Cemizha Stepehens
Baseball
MVP – Sincere Smith
Coaches Award — Gabe Barber
Offensive Award — Greyson Heustess
Defensive Award — Xavier Wooten
Girls Soccer
MVP – Ashley Hardin
Coaches Award — Ting Lin
Offensive Award — Hannah DeVane, Patience Ward
Defensive Award — Sarah Johnson, Cybil Campbell