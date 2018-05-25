East Bladen honors its top student-athletes

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen High held its annual athletic awards banquet Thursday to recognize its top student-athletes from the 2017-18 school year.

Those included:

— Male Athlete of the Year Pierce Melvin

— Female Athlete of the Year Ashley Hardin

— Joe Bostic Memorial Sports Scholarship Award, Patience Ward

— Lacy West Memorial Baseball Scholarship Award, Zach Meares

— Wade McDonald Taylor Award, Jacob Barber

Other honors were:

Volleyball

MVP – Ashley Hardin

Coaches Award – Hannah DeVane, Kaley Smith

Girls Tennis

Singles Most Valuable Player – Anna Kate White

Doubles Most Valuable Player – Ting Lin, Jayme LeeAnn Frady

Football

MVP – Caleb Strait, Xavier Wooten

Offensive Player of the Year — Sincere Smith, Lahkeyd Smith

Defensive Player of the Year — Davonta McIver, Xavia McDowell

Girls Basketball

MVP – Ja’Tyra Moore-Peterson

MVP – Patience Ward

Most Improved – Erica McKoy

Coaches Award – Ashley Hardin

Cheerleading

Most Valuable Cheerleader – Blair Potter

Coaches Award — DyNeisha Owens

Janice Martin Award: Ashley Earl

Boys Soccer

MVP – Brooks McGill

Coaches Award — Jacob Barber

Defensive Award — Pierce Melvin

Defensive Award — Ezequiel Arteaga

Offensive Award — Greyson Heustess

Offensive Award — Caleb Hatchell

Boys Basketball

MVP – Sincere Smith

Coaches Award — Messiah Leach

Coaches Award — Adonis Avery

Most Improved — Javant McDowell

Golf

MVP – Kenneth Kinlaw

Coaches Award — Alex Avellaenda

Softball

MVP – Kayleigh Raynor, Erica McKoy

Coaches — Johanna Parker

Most Improved — Olivia Hollingsworth

Boys Track

MVP – A.J. Smith, Tre’Vares Carter

Girls Track

MVP – Makia Johnson, Cemizha Stepehens

Baseball

MVP – Sincere Smith

Coaches Award — Gabe Barber

Offensive Award — Greyson Heustess

Defensive Award — Xavier Wooten

Girls Soccer

MVP – Ashley Hardin

Coaches Award — Ting Lin

Offensive Award — Hannah DeVane, Patience Ward

Defensive Award — Sarah Johnson, Cybil Campbell