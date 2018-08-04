East Bladen scrimmage tickets cheaper ($5) in advance than at gate ($7)

Tickets for the high school football scrimmage session Thursday involving East Bladen at Lumberton High School are on sale with a reduced rate if bought in advance.

Presale tickets are $5 and available at the main office of East Bladen High School. The price at the gate will be $7. If weather postpones play, the makeup date is Friday. There are no refunds due to inclement weather.

East Bladen is facing Purnell Swett at 7 p.m. Also on the eight-team lineup are Red Springs against Latta, South Carolina, at 5 p.m.; Fairmont and Lake View, South Carolina, at 6 p.m.; Scotland and Dillon, South Carolina, at 8 p.m.; and host Lumberton and Marion, South Carolina, at 9 p.m.