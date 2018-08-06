East Bladen’s Evers named coach for all-star game

Patty Evers, longtime girls basketball coach at East Bladen High School and 18 wins shy of 500, has been named head coach in the Carolinas All-Star Basketball Classic.

The boys and girls games are for 40 of the top players in North and South Carolina. The event is held in Wilmington each summer.

“I’m humbled by it,” Evers said Monday morning. “I’m not one to pat myself on the back. I’ve had great players and they make me look good.”

She added that she is excited about the opportunity to work some of the state’s best players.

“Coaches will nominate players, and then I’ll select 10 to play in the game,” Evers said. “You don’t spend time with them, you just go and play.”

Evers was an assistant at the N.C. Coaches Association East-West Game in 2010.

“To be a head coach is a different story,” she said. “I am happy it’s in Wilmington. A lot of my friends will be able to get there and see it.”

Evers will start her 18th season at East Bladen this winter. She coached Tar Heel for five years before that and has an overall record of 482-120.

Her teams finished as state runner-up four times in five seasons between 2007 and 2011, have been to the regionals 10 times and finished outside of the top two in their league just once — a third-place mark in 2004.

Evers has coached more than a dozen conference championship squads and several 20-win campaigns.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_PattyEvers.jpg

Alan Wooten Bladen Journal

Alan Wooten can be reached at awooten@bladenjournal.com or 910-247-9132.

Alan Wooten can be reached at awooten@bladenjournal.com or 910-247-9132.