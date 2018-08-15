Tennis: East Bladen wins opener, 6-3

ELIZABETHTOWN — Senior Ashley Hardin won a singles tie-breaker and teamed with senior Ting Lin for a shutout doubles victory to help host East Bladen past East Columbus 6-3 in the tennis opener for both schools Monday.

Hardin clipped Ashleigh Lennon 8-8 (10-6) in the fourth slot, one of four singles wins for the Eagles of head coach Megan Kirby. Lin-Hardin defeated Hannah Hayes-Brianna Martin 8-0 in No. 2 doubles.

Singles wins in spots three, five and six, respectively, for East Bladen came from sophomore Lily Lin, 8-4 over Hannah Hayes; sophomore Sammi Jiang, 8-1 over Jordin Stevens; and senior Sarah Meares, 8-5 over Natalie Jacobs. Ting Lin fell to Sealey Sessions 8-2 at No. 1, and senior Anna Kate White, in the two spot, was edged by Olivia Rogers, 8-8 (10-7).

Senior Carleigh Devane and sophomore Carlie West won 8-3 over Jordin Stevens and Natalie Jacobs at No. 3 doubles. Lily Lin-White were defeated 8-4 by Sessions-Rogers in the top doubles spot.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/tennis.png