PEMBROKE — Down a goal at the intermission, East Bladen rallied to beat Purnell Swett 2-1 on Monday in boys soccer.

The Eagles of head coach Jay Raynor were in their season opener. East Bladen was 21-2 a year ago, reaching the second round of the 2-A state playoffs.

