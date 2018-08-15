Tennis: West Bladen loses just four games in romp

ST. PAULS — Winning all but four games, West Bladen romped past St. Pauls 9-0 to open the girls tennis season Monday.

Head coach Billy Bryant’s Lady Knights tuned up for an early-season showdown with South Columbus by winning four singles spots by shutout. Senior Savannah Lee led the way in the top spot, beating Dulce Rocha, 6-0, 6-0.

Other 6-0, 6-0 wins came at Nos. 4-6, respectively, by senior Mireya Sandoval over Jessica Zavala Cruz, junior Alyssa Smith over Jennifer Cabrera Angeles and senior Haleigh Dunn over Wendy Villasenor. Junior Autumn Brisson, at No. 2, topped Natalia Luna Lopez 6-1, 6-1, and junior Alyssa Bell defeated Sierra Britt 6-1, 6-0.

In doubles, Bell-Brisson beat Rocha-Lopez 8-0, Lee-Dunn beat Britt-Cruz 8-0 and Smith-Sandoval downed Angeles-Villasenor 8-1.

