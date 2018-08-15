Tennis: Lady Eagles cruise past South Robeson, 9-0

ROWLAND — East Bladen won its second tennis match in as many days Tuesday, rolling past host South Robeson 9-0.

The Lady Eagles (2-0) of head coach Megan Kirby dropped just five games in singles and one in doubles.

Scoring 8-0 wins in singles were senior Ting Lin at No. 1, senior Anna Kate White at No. 2 and sophomore Lily Lin at No. 3. Senior Ashley Hardin was an 8-3 winner at No. 4, sophomore Sammi Jiang won 8-1 at No. 5 and senior Sarah Meares prevailed 8-1 at No. 6.

In doubles, White-Lily Lin won 8-0 at No. 1, Ting Lin-Hardin won 8-0 at No. 2 and sophomore Carlie West-senior Carleigh Devane won 8-1 at No. 3.

East Bladen hosts Whiteville on Thursday at 4 p.m.

