ELIZABETHTOWN — Four first-half goals sent 2-A East Bladen rolling past 4-A Scotland County 5-0 in soccer Tuesday evening.

The Eagles of head coach Jay Raynor won their second match in as many days, each against non-conference foes. East Bladen is scheduled to visit Scotland County next Tuesday.

