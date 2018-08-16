Volleyball: West Bladen thumps Westover

FAYETTEVILLE — West Bladen opened volleyball season with a straight-sets win at Westover on Wednesday evening.

The Lady Knights of head coach Gaye Davis won 25-12, 25-14, 25-20.

“I am so proud of the way the girls played tonight,” Davis said. “Each and every girl was an important piece of the win.”

Sidnee Walters had 11 service points, including an ace. She also had two kills. Raegan Davis delivered 11 kills, six service points with two aces, six assists and a solo block. Mikayla Meadows had four kills and two solo blocks at the net, and three aces among seven service points in the back line.

West Bladen was buoyed by strong net play from Lecie Corrothers, Shelby Pharr, Callie Lewis, Alana King and Amelia Brisson, with solid serving from Tatiana Hunt, Jordan Benson and Caroline Davis.

The junior varsity fell 25-23, 23-25, 15-12 to Westover. Davis said they never gave up and fought hard.

The Lady Knights’ net play was led by Haleigh Fields with five kills and Alyssas Suggs with three. Ashlyn Cox had two aces among six service points, and Caroline Brison and Lauren Pait each had four service points. Davis also singled out the play of Hannah Pait, Taylor West, Kaylee Page and Erica Storms.