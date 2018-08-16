Volleyball: West Bladen wins second straight away from home

FAIRMONT — West Bladen rallied from behind twice to knock off host Fairmont in a five-set Three Rivers Conference volleyball clash Thursday.

The Lady Knights of head coach Gaye Davis prevailed 17-25, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17, 15-12 in their league opener and second road victory in as many matches.

“This was a great game,” Davis said. “Both teams played extremely hard. My girls were thrilled to come away with a win from such a hard fought game.”

Raegan Davis led the way with 12 kills, nine aces and four solo blocks. Lexie Corrothers and Mikayla Meadows each had six kills, Jordan Benson six assists and Sidnee Walters eight service points. The coach also singled out the play of Callie Lewis, Tatiana Hunt, Shelby Pharr and Caroline Davis.

The hosts claimed the junior varsity matchup 25-20, 25-15. Ashlyn Cox led West Bladen with five service points and a kill while Lauren Pait had four service points. Davis also lauded the play of Caroline Brisson, Alyssa Suggs, Erica Storms, Hannah Pait, Taylor West and Savannah Turbeville.