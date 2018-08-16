Tennis: West Bladen unbeaten, tied for Three Rivers lead

FAIRMONT — West Bladen completed the first week of tennis season 3-for-3, posting five shutouts in a 9-0 rout of host Fairmont on Thursday afternoon.

Senior Savannah Lee and junior Autumn Brisson didn’t lose a game in the first singles positions, respectively, in beating Ashton Turner and Mikiyah Hunt. Senior Haleigh Dunn did likewise at No. 6 over Sydney Lane, as did Brisson and junior Alyssa Bell at No. 1 doubles over Turner-Hunt and senior Mireya Sandoval and junior Alyssa Smith at No. 3 doubles.

Winning by identical 6-0, 6-1 scores in the third through fifth positions of singles, respectively, were Bell over Kiley Oxendine, Sandoval over Ashlyn Turner and Smith over Eve Karolie. Lee-Dunn were 8-2 winners at No. 2 doubles over Ashton Turner-Oxendine.

The Lady Knights are 3-0 overall and in the Three Rivers Conference, tied with Whiteville for the top spot. They host Red Springs on Tuesday and visit East Columbus on Thursday.

https://www.bladenjournal.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/tennis-4.png