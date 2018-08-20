East Bladen knocked from ranks of unbeatens

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen fell from a tie for first place in the Three Rivers Conference, upended by visiting Whiteville 8-1 in tennis Thursday.

The Lady Eagles (2-1 overall, 2-1 Three Rivers) avoided the shutout on the strength of seniors Ting Lin and Ashley Hardin posting an 8-6 victory at No. 2 doubles. The Wolfpack departed unbeaten through three matches.

In singles, respectively Nos. 1-6, Lin fell 8-4, senior Anna Kate White lost 8-5, sophomore Lily Lin was nipped 9-7, Hardin was denied 8-4, sophomore Sammi Jiang fell 8-5 and senior Sarah Meares was defeated 8-2.

At No. 1 doubles, White-Lily Lin were denied 8-1. At No. 3 doubles, sophomore Carlie West-senior Carleigh Devane were defeated 8-3.

East Bladen was scheduled to visit South Columbus today and host Red Springs on Thursday.