SPIVEY’S CORNER — West Bladen lost a second straight boys soccer match Monday, falling 7-1 at Midway.

The Knights, defeated 9-0 by visiting North Brunswick last time out, picked up their first goal of the season but trailed 4-1 at the intermission.

Arturo Mejia-Ruiz scored two goals for the Raiders, who remained unbeaten in two tests with a scoring advantage of 17-2.