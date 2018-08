ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen fell to unbeaten volleyball league leader South Columbus on Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles were turned back 25-18, 25-8, 25-17. East Bladen dropped to 1-3 with its third straight loss and hasn’t won a set since the season opener.

The Lady Stallions (4-0) became the first team to reach 2-0 in Three Rivers Conference play and have won three straight away from home in the young season.